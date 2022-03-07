Man jailed for kidnap attempt

A MAN has been sentenced to three months in prison for attempting to kidnap a woman in Caversham while she was on a run.

Ashley Canavan, 32, from Northamptonshire, had tried to get the woman, who is in her twenties, into his black three-door Audi with blacked-out windows after following her on Wednesday last week.

He followed her down Church Street, Prospect Street and Gosbrook Road and started shouting at her to get her into his car at about 10.35pm before another woman intervened.

He pleaded guilty to common assault at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Dc Grace Dooey, the investigating officer, said: “Thames Valley Police are committed to protecting women and ensuring that they feel safe.

“This result demonstrates that this offender’s actions were unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”