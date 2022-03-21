Breach fine

WORK to improve the water system at Watlington ... [more]
Monday, 21 March 2022
A MAN has been fined for breaching lockdown rules.
Ionut-Ciprian Milea, 32, of Pevensey Avenue, Caversham, admitted leaving home without a good reason on January 27 last year when the area was under Tier 4 restrictions.
He was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £110 victim surcharge by Westminster magistrates.
21 March 2022
