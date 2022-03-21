Monday, 21 March 2022

Breach fine

A MAN has been fined for breaching lockdown rules.

Ionut-Ciprian Milea, 32, of Pevensey Avenue, Caversham, admitted leaving home without a good reason on January 27 last year when the area was under Tier 4 restrictions.

He was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £110 victim surcharge by Westminster magistrates.

