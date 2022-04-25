Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
THE annual Beanpole Day at Caversham Court Gardens will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
The event, which promotes wildlife-friendly gardening, will run from 10am to 3pm.
It is organised by conservation group Econet and there will be stalls selling plants and second-hand tools.
There will also be a range of environmental charities present offering advice on conservation, how to grow vegetables and climate change.
