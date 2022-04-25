Memorial to murdered teenager

A BENCH to provide a lasting memorial to a murdered teenager has been installed at the spot where he was killed.

Olly Stephens, 13, died after being stabbed near playing fields in Emmer Green in January last year.

Weighing two-and-a-half tonnes, the wooden bench carved in the shape of a sofa by artist Steve Radford was placed in Bugs Bottom on Wednesday, April 6. It is inscribed with the words ‘stay and talk awhile’. Olly’s father Stuart said that as well as a memorial to his son, the bench aimed to encourage young people to put down their phones and talk face-to-face.

“Social media played a big part in his death. The point is for his friends and anyone to come and sit and chat and remember Olly,” he said.

Two 14-year-old boys were convicted of Olly’s murder and sentenced to 12 and 13 years in youth custody. A girl, also aged 14, who admitted manslaughter, was sentenced to five years.