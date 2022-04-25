Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Memorial to murdered teenager

Memorial to murdered teenager

A BENCH to provide a lasting memorial to a murdered teenager has been installed at the spot where he was killed.

Olly Stephens, 13, died after being stabbed near playing fields in Emmer Green in January last year.

Weighing two-and-a-half tonnes, the wooden bench carved in the shape of a sofa by artist Steve Radford was placed in Bugs Bottom on Wednesday, April 6. It is inscribed with the words ‘stay and talk awhile’. Olly’s father Stuart said that as well as a memorial to his son, the bench aimed to encourage young people to put down their phones and talk face-to-face.

“Social media played a big part in his death. The point is for his friends and anyone to come and sit and chat and remember Olly,” he said.

Two 14-year-old boys were convicted of Olly’s murder and sentenced to 12 and 13 years in youth custody. A girl, also aged 14, who admitted manslaughter, was sentenced to five years.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33