Monday, 16 May 2022

Queen’s councillor

JACOPO LANZONI was delighted to be elected to represent Caversham on Reading Borough Council last week.

The Italian, who has lived in Caversham for seven years, was interviewed by a newspaper in his home city of Imola.

The resulting headine was “The councillor of Her Majesty the Queen”, presumably a reference to Berkshire being the royal county.

Jacopo, a software engineer, who represents Labour, said he felt “very proud” adding: “It was really nice to see that story as I wasn’t able to return to Imola during the covid pandemic.

“All my family still live there, and many of my friends, so it is nice to know they will have seen it.”

