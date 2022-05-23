Monday, 23 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Litter pick

VOLUNTEERS from Keep Caversham Tidy spent Saturday litter-picking around the area.

The group, which is run by newly elected Reading borough councillor Jacopo Lanzoni, collected rubbish in Alston Walk, Charles Evans Way, Rothwell Walk, Dingley Dell and Douglas Road.

Its next litter-pick will be in Whitley tomorrow (Saturday) to support a new group there.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33