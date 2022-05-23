Spanish class

SPANISH classes for babies and young children are taking place in Caversham today (Saturday) and next Friday (May 27) from 9.45am to 10.30am.

The sessions at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road are run by BilinguaSing, an award-winning Spanish music class that uses songs and props.

Parents can book two trial classes for the price of one, with a session costing £7.95.