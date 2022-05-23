Spanish class

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
SPANISH classes for babies and young children are taking place in Caversham today (Saturday) and next Friday (May 27) from 9.45am to 10.30am.
The sessions at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road are run by BilinguaSing, an award-winning Spanish music class that uses songs and props.
Parents can book two trial classes for the price of one, with a session costing £7.95.
23 May 2022
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
