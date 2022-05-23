Tree killed

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
VANDALS destroyed a tree at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights during Saturday night.
The tree, which was near the children’s playground, was broken at the roots and left lying on the ground, with the protective fencing that once surrounded it removed.
Reading borough councillor Isobel Ballsdon said she had informed the police and urged anyone who saw the culprits to come forward.
23 May 2022
