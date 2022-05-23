Monday, 23 May 2022

Tree killed

Tree killed

VANDALS destroyed a tree at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights during Saturday night.

The tree, which was near the children’s playground, was broken at the roots and left lying on the ground, with the protective fencing that once surrounded it removed.

Reading borough councillor Isobel Ballsdon said she had informed the police and urged anyone who saw the culprits to come forward.  

