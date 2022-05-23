Monday, 23 May 2022

Plant sale

A FOUR-DAY plant sale for charity is taking place in Caversham.

Pam and Phil Chatfield are holding the sale in their garden in Southview Avenue in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal and Water Aid.

The sale, which began yesterday (Thursday), will run from 10am to 6pm today and tomorrow and until 2pm on Sunday.

As well as plants, there are handmade greetings cards and jams on sale.

