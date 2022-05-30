Monday, 30 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Make friends

A FRIENDSHIP festival is being held to introduce people from Hong Kong to the community.

The free event will take place on Christchurch Meadows tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 4pm.

There will be games, live music and Hong Kong and British arts and crafts.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33