Make friends

Monday, 30 May 2022
A FRIENDSHIP festival is being held to introduce people from Hong Kong to the community.
The free event will take place on Christchurch Meadows tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 4pm.
There will be games, live music and Hong Kong and British arts and crafts.
30 May 2022
