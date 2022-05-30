Organic shop

Monday, 30 May 2022

A SHOP that sells organic and natural toiletries has opened in Caversham.

Sheabutter Cottage, which has a warehouse in Reading, opened the store in Henley Road on Wednesday.

It sells sell toiletries such as lip balms, moisturisers and hair balm made from shea butter, an ingredient from the owner’s native Ghana.

