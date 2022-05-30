Retirement flats plan next to new care home

A RETIREMENT complex could be built in Caversham next to a care home that is currently under construction.

Henley Road Ltd has applied to Reading Borough Council for permission to demolish five homes in Henley Road and two blocks of 59 one- and two-bedroom flats exclusively for people over 55.

The site covers Nos 205-213 and the back gardens of numbers 205-219. It is next to the controversial Caversham Signature care home, being built by Guildford firm Beard.

Neighbours and ward councillors raised concerns about this £12 million development before it was approved by Reading Borough Council in 2019, largely due to the impact it would have on traffic on Henley Road.

The four-storey home, which will comprise 86 flats, will open in the winter. Henley Road’s design and access statement says: “The proposals are to construct two standalone apartment blocks. The scheme also includes several communal spaces such as lounge areas, terraces, external gardens and on-site parking.

“The access would be via a continuation of the new access road from Henley Road currently under construction as part of the adjacent development.

“Additional pedestrian access points are to be provided from Henley Road, with the inclusion of a link bridge to provide a level access for residents.”

A similar application was previously submitted but withdrawn in September.

The developer says the scheme has since been “comprehensively assessed” and a number of aspects altered with additional landscaping and biodiversity issues addressed.