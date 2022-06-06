Party litter

LITTER was left scattered in Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights following a party on Friday night.

Vodka bottles, metal cans, plastic bottles and lighters were found strewn in the north-east corner of the fields by local councillor Isobel Ballsdon on Saturday morning.

She also found personal belongings such as keys, jewellery and a girl’s bag, and is urging the owner to call her at 07717 292003.