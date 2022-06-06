Monday, 06 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party litter

LITTER was left scattered in Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights following a party on Friday night.

Vodka bottles, metal cans, plastic bottles and lighters were found strewn in the north-east corner of the fields by local councillor Isobel Ballsdon on Saturday morning.

She also found personal belongings such as keys, jewellery and a girl’s bag, and is urging the owner to call her at 07717 292003.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33