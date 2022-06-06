Flats site may have ancient artefacts

ARCHAEOLOGISTS want the site of a proposed retirement complex examined before the development goes ahead.

Berkshire Archaeology believes there may be prehistoric remains on the site in Henley Road, Caversham, where developer Henley Road Ltd has applied to build 59 retirement flats.

Responding to a public consultation on the application to Reading Borough Council, it says: “The site is located within an area of potential for prehistoric remains, as evidenced by the Berkshire Archaeology historic environment record.

“A small number of worked flints and sherds of Bronze Age, Iron Age and Roman pottery was recovered during archaeological work immediately to the west of the site and undated archaeological features have been recorded just to the south.

“These finds indicate that there is the potential for archaeological deposits to be preserved and present within the site.

“The scale of the impact of the proposal, including a large lower ground floor, is significant enough to warrant archaeological investigations to assess this potential.

“We would therefore recommend that a phased scheme of archaeological works is secured by an appropriately worded condition, should permission be granted for this development.”

The developer is proposing to demolish five houses from numbers 205-213 and use the back gardens of numbers 205-219 to make way for two red-brick residential blocks containing flats exclusively for people over 55.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda said he was unsure whether he supported the application.

He said: “On the one hand, I am aware that it is important to have housing, especially to support the elderly, while on the other, it is a lot of development. I am planning to talk to residents in more detail about the plans.”