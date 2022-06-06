Survey on speeding

MATT RODDA is asking for the views of residents about drivers speeding in Caversham Heights.

The Reading East MP has drawn up a survey following complaints about speeding in Consiboro Avenue and Kidmore Road.

Mr Rodda said: “Residents were concerned about dangerous driving and the risk it poses to cyclists, young children and other vulnerable road users.

“It is important to pick up on these things and the results of the survey will be submitted to Reading Borough Council.”

In the survey, residents are asked if they are in favour of traffic calming measures, such as a 20mph speed limit, vehicle-

activated signs, chicanes and speed bumps.

Rob Winstanley, of Consiboro Avenue, said the street could be dangerous.

He said: “People do occasionally go pelting up and down the road. It’s not every car, but it only takes one or two.”

To complete the survey, visit https://mattroddamp.

com/cavershamspeeding