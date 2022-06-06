Time capsules buried at site of new £40m leisure centre

CHILDREN have buried time capsules at the site of a new £40 million leisure centre that is under construction.

Class photographs, a chocolate bar and letters were among the items buried at the site of the new Rivermead centre in Caversham, which is due to open in the spring.

Students and staff from Oxford Road Community School in Reading were joined by the Mayor of Reading and other members of the borough council for the formal ceremony on Thursday last week.

The capsules also have information about living through the coronavirus pandemic, a report on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest won by Ukraine and this year’s football World Cup. A commemorative plaque will be installed with a recommendation that they are not opened until May 2072.

Adele Barnett-Ward, lead councillor for leisure and culture at the council, said: “The building work at Rivermead is progressing at pace now. It’s exciting to see the new centre’s frame, floors and the outline of the pools.

“It really gives you a sense of the scale of the new centre and how it will provide leisure facilities that are fit for the future.”

The centre, which is being built by Pellikaan Construction, will include an eight-lane competition swimming pool, a six-court sports hall, and a 120-station gym.

Gert-Jan Peeters, a director of the company, said: “We are confident that the centre will be a welcome addition for the local community.”