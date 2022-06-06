Girls’ trek in Highlands

NINE schoolgirls have completed a five-day expedition in the Highlands.

The pupils from Queen Anne’s School in Caversham raised more than £3,900 for a children’s hospice charity as a result of their challenge, which involved five days of camping and hiking in the Cairngorms Mountain range.

The girls, who are all in year 12, were led on the expedition by school swimming coach Gary Blunt and supported by four other members of staff.

Mr Blunt said: “What the girls have done is stretch themselves. They have gone from their comfort zone to full-on adventure zone.

“I don’t think many 17-year-olds have necessarily done that. I certainly hadn’t when I was 17 and I’m an ex-Royal Marine.”

A total of £3,264 was raised for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, a charity based in Maidenhead.

Student Ruth Twitchen said: “My grandparents work for the charity and I volunteer in my spare time.

“I remember my granny telling me during lockdown that they were really struggling with fundraising so when we were deciding on a charity, we knew we wanted it to be something local and I had the idea to raise money for them.

“When I told my grandparents what we were doing they were really happy.”

Pictured, back row, left to right, Izzy Welch, Hettie Walker, Liberty Jacobs, Ruth Twitchen, Lizzie Deeks, Emily Li, Mateja Tot and Luisa Brandon. Front, Tiffany Lee (deputy housemistress), Gary Blunt and Ben Stephenson (director of sixth form). Not pictured Claudia Mowat, 17.