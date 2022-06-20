Monday, 20 June 2022

Bridge open

ROADWORKS on Reading Bridge finish today (Friday).

The crossing has been closed since Monday, except during the rush hours, to allow for work to be carried out by CityFibre.

Traffic has been diverted across Caversham Bridge, which has caused some traffic queues.

