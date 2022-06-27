Monday, 27 June 2022

Church fete

A CHURCH fete will be held at Caversham Court Gardens on Saturday, July 9.

The event is being run by St Peter’s, St Margaret’s and St John the Baptist Churches and will begin at 1pm with the ringing of the St Peter’s Church bells.

Attractions will include stalls, games, a children’s entertainer, music from the Tadley Brass Band and a dancing display by Theatretrain Reading.

Cakes, tea and coffee will be available on the lawn and there will be a Pimm’s tent.

