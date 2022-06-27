Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
A GROUP litter-pick will be held on Saturday (June 25) in Mill Green.
Members of Keep Caversham Tidy will assemble where the road meets The Causeway at 10am and work until noon.
Volunteers are advised to wear wellington boots.
27 June 2022
More News:
Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
POLL: Have your say