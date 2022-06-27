Monday, 27 June 2022

Litter-pick

A GROUP litter-pick will be held on Saturday (June 25) in Mill Green.

Members of Keep Caversham Tidy will assemble where the road meets The Causeway at 10am and work until noon.

Volunteers are advised to wear wellington boots.

