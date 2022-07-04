Education conference

LEADERS in education from across Britain attended a conference at a school in Caversham.

More than 80 prep school representatives and educational specialists gathered at Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road for the conference entitled “Creativity and innovation in education”.

Speakers included Jonnie Noakes, director of teaching and learning at Eton College, Professor Bill Lucas, from the University of Winchester, and Victoria Bagnall, of Connections in Mind.

They were joined by leaders in the field of educational neuroscience, including Julia Harrington, of BrainCanDo, who used to be headmistress at the independent school, and Patricia Riddell, professor of applied neuroscience at the University of Reading.

Headteacher Elaine Purves said: “It was an honour to host. Our prep school colleagues from across the UK were abuzz with forward-thinking ideas that leave me with confidence in the future of education.”

Senior deputy head Mark Richards said: “We had a remarkable day of sharing the very best of teaching practices. Guests will return to their schools motivated and will be adept at integrating the very best from tradition, modernity, creativity and innovation in teaching and learning.”

The conference marked the 10th anniversary of the pre-senior baccalaureate, a framework of study for children in junior and preparatory schools.