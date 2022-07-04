School celebrates 50th birthday with summer fair

A SCHOOL in Emmer Green welcomed back former pupils and teachers for its 50th anniversary celebration.

More than 1,000 people attended the summer fair at Highdown in Surley Row with many returning for the first time since they left.

Family and friends as well as current students and teachers joined in the celebration, which featured music, dancing and games.

Headteacher Rachel Cave said it was a “very proud day” for the school and sixth-form college.

She said: “It was fantastic. The only downside was the weather, which was disappointing but didn’t affect the mood. It was lovely to have so many former students and teachers here.”

Former pupil Bethan Roberts, who is now a professional footballer with Reading FC women’s team, made a guest appearance and a speech was given by actor Rudolph Walker, who plays Patrick Trueman in EastEnders, as his daughter goes to the school.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda and Reading Mayor Rachel Eden also attended. Musical performances were given by former pupils Abby Asbury and Natasha Barker, who both played piano, and Pippa Moore who sang and played the ukulele.

Pupils performed a dance routine and a gave a martial arts demonstration. Tabitha Giani and Amelia Atwal, both 13, ran a “What’s in the box?” game and only one person correctly guessed the mystery item — a webcam.

Other attractions included a bouncy castle, penalty shootout contest, splat the rat, raffle and an ice cream van. Children were able to sit in the cab of a fire engine.

Nicola Herbert, who left the school in 1996 and whose son Charlie, 10, will start next year, said: “It has been a real blast from the past and not that much has changed — everything is still roughly in the same place.”

The fair was organised by teacher Daniel Burnell.