Hospice visit

A COFFEE morning organised by Sonning Common WI ... [more]
Monday, 04 July 2022
PUPILS at a Caversham school visited a hospice they supported.
Nine girls from Queen Anne’s School raised £5,000 for the Alexander Devine’s Children’s Hospice Service by taking part in a five-day mountaineering expedition in the Highlands.
The 16- and 17-year-olds were given a tour of the hospice in Maidenhead and learned how the charity provides for children and their families.
04 July 2022
