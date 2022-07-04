Monday, 04 July 2022

Hospice visit

PUPILS at a Caversham school visited a hospice they supported.

Nine girls from Queen Anne’s School raised £5,000 for the Alexander Devine’s Children’s Hospice Service by taking part in a five-day mountaineering expedition in the Highlands.

The 16- and 17-year-olds were given a tour of the hospice in Maidenhead and learned how the charity provides for children and their families.

