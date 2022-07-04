Screenings cancelled

A SERIES of outdoor film screenings in Caversham this summer has been cancelled.

Summer Screens has axed all its open-air screenings across the South, including those due to take place in Caversham Court Gardens.

In a statement, the company said: “Due to personal circumstances, the team at Summer Screens have decided to take a year away from running cinema events.

“All ticket holders have been notified and received an automatic refund. We apologise for any disappointment caused to those planning to attend. The cinema will be back in 2023.”

The films due to be shown this month included King Richard and Boogie Nights.