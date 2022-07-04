Monday, 04 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Screenings cancelled

A SERIES of outdoor film screenings in Caversham this summer has been cancelled.

Summer Screens has axed all its open-air screenings across the South, including those due to take place in Caversham Court Gardens.

In a statement, the company said: “Due to personal circumstances, the team at Summer Screens have decided to take a year away from running cinema events.

“All ticket holders have been notified and received an automatic refund. We apologise for any disappointment caused to those planning to attend. The cinema will be back in 2023.”

The films due to be shown this month included King Richard and Boogie Nights.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33