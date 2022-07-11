Pop stars at festival

THE Readipop Festival returns for a fifth year this weekend.

The three-day music and arts festival on Christchurch Meadows will run from this evening (Friday) to Sunday.

Tonight, the headline act is electronic band Morcheeba supported by Jesus Jones and Sunscreem.

Hip hop group the Sugarhill Gang are the main act on Saturday with other performers including electro-pop trio Stealing Sheep and reggae collective The Drop.

Badly Drawn Boy will perform on the final night as well as Nigel Clark, frontman of Britpop band Dodgy, and dance act Transglobal Underground.

Stephen Morris, of Joy Division, and Richard Jobson, of The Skids, will discussing how music can change lives during an “In conversation” session from 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday.

Purple Turtle bars will be serving local real ales and craft beers and there will be street food, a record store and an “indie urban market” with arts, crafts and clothes stalls.

There will also be a family area with storytellers, arts, dance and music workshops for children — under-14s enter free.

All profits from the festival will be donated to Readipop, a charity which uses music and arts to enrich lives and communities of people in Reading and the Thames Valley.

For more information, visit www.readipop.co.uk