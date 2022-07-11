Woman creates musical about love in Cold War

A WOMAN has written and produced a musical about a Cold War love story.

Sophie Hastings, an aspiring singer-songwriter, had the idea for Everything Between Us during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and was helped by her brother James and friend Archie Combe.

The 27-year-old, of Derby Road, Caversham, said she and James had always been big fans of musical theatre.

She said: “Having been quite a shy character all my life, music has always been a way for me to express my emotions and bring my ideas alive.

“I decided to just shut myself in for weeks on end and next thing I knew I had all these songs and the musical was ready to go.”

The 15 songs include Wall in the Nation, Away with the Tide and her own favourite, Brighter Days, a love ballad. Ms Hastings, who works as a client administrator for a radiology company, recorded the songs on her phone.

She said: “Whenever I thought of a melody or a lyric, I would record it. My notes app is just wild.

“I’m not brilliant on piano and I play a little guitar but my main strength is vocals. I would put the simple chords down on the piano and record the song with my voice.

“I’d then send it over to mum and James and they’d say, ‘We love it’ or ‘It needs work’. They were my toughest critics. There were definitely a few songs they turned down.

“Luckily, there were also a few like Brighter Days, where we just knew it was going to work.”

The siblings then began work on the lyrics with Mr Combe.

Mr Hastings, a film director who lives in Andover, said: “We spent the whole of lockdown on Zoom calls working through the music and the script. You can imagine how difficult it is to sing the songs that way.”

The show tells the story of a British journalist and his journey into East Berlin as he meets a girl and falls in love.

Mr Hastings said: “The Berlin Wall symbolises being trapped, which is similar to how we were feeling during lockdown.”

The writers put out a casting call for actors online.

Ms Hastings said: “We must have received nearly 200 applicants, who sent us a self-tape of a musical theatre song and 30-second monologue of their choice.

“We had people from everywhere — America, Hungary, Switzerland and Sweden. Eventually we were able to reduce it to 10.

“Our main antagonist, Steve Jewell, is in the Sainsbury Singers, a musical theatre group from Reading. We saw he was in a musical and went to seek him out. He was unbelievable and we cast him on the spot.”

The trio have been putting on a workshop version of the show at the village hall in Aldermaston with a final one at the Marylebone Theatre in London next Saturday.

The songs are played by a band comprising a drummer, guitarist, double bassist, violinist and pianist.

Ms Hastings said: “At the workshops, everything is stripped back. There are no backdrops or big lights, it is just the cast with tables and chairs as props.

“We are hoping for investors and industry contacts to attend to raise funding so that we can then put on a bigger version with sets and ensemble.

“If the opportunity arises, we would love to put on the show at one of the theatres in Reading, either the Rabble or the Park Theatre.”