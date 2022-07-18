Good talkers

AN exhibition of works by artist Eleanor Short is ... [more]
Monday, 18 July 2022
A TEAM from Queen Anne’s School in Caversham came seventh out of 250 teams in a debating competition in Dubai.
Nine students from the independent girls’ school in Henley Road took part in the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round, competing against teams from 37 countries.
They qualified for the next round of the competition at Yale University in Connecticut.
18 July 2022
Couple create wild flower meadow in rented field
A WILD FLOWER meadow has been created near ... [more]
