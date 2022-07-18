Monday, 18 July 2022

Good talkers

A TEAM from Queen Anne’s School in Caversham came seventh out of 250 teams in a debating competition in Dubai.

Nine students from the independent girls’ school in Henley Road took part in the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round, competing against teams from 37 countries.

They qualified for the next round of the competition at Yale University in Connecticut.

