Cable company defends itself over disruption

BOSSES of a telecoms company have refused to apologise for the chaos caused when installing a full fibre broadband network.

The directors of CityFibre were summoned by Reading councillors to explain the months of disruption, especially in Caversham.

The £58million programme, which began in January 2021, has meant roads and pavements being dug up, upsetting both residents and motorists.

Work on Caversham Bridge in March and in Church Road in April caused huge tailbacks of traffic, especially at peak times.

CityFibre executives were called to a meeting of Reading Borough Council’s strategic environment planning and transport committee on Thursday last week.

Regional partnership director Stacey King told councillors: “Our mission is really very simple — to bring first class, state-of-the-art broadband services infrastructure to Reading.

“Having just gone through the pandemic, we can all appreciate the reason why we need digital infrastructure.”

Councillor Liz Terry replied: “We’re not a bunch of luddites. We know that we need to ensure we are a competitive area, that our economy is thriving, and that means we need the best connectivity we possibly can have.

“You haven’t just inconvenienced people, you’ve upset them. You haven’t communicated properly, you haven’t explained what’s happening properly.

“What I’d like to see is a little bit of acceptance. It is a complicated, challenging job that you’ve had and we would all recognise that but at the end of the day, our residents expect us to stand up and speak on their behalf. They’ve had a terrible time.”

Roy Griffin, director of network delivery for CityFibre, said he would “take on board” the comments but insisted many of the issues were down to the individual contractors.

He said: “We had gangs who have blocked off residences, contrary to what they’re trained to do and what the rules say. We have removed those gangs from these builds.”

Contractors in other areas had not sent letters to residents telling them to expect disruption but this issue had been “dealt with”.

Mr Griffin suggested that some people who had complained about CityFibre’s communications may not have read a letter sent to them.

Asked specifically about the disruption in Caversham, head of area build Paul Wilson called the work “very complex”.

He said: “I stand by the steps we took to minimise disruption.

“I understand it was disruptive but I truly believe that what we did in terms of working with the highways department was the right thing to do.”

Caversham Heights councillor Paul Carnell said: “My email inbox was full, my phone was ringing permanently.

“Apart from the congestion problems, two problems which did seem to be recurring quite commonly were clearing up when you had finished. I’d be told there was a pile of spoil that we would have to chase up.

“The other quite regular complaint was that you’d finish your works and traffic lights would remain.”

Mr Wilson said that with an operation of this scale sometimes mistakes were made, adding: “We are very responsive when those mistakes happen. In terms of noted failures, we see on average one issue for every six or seven thousand metres of digging we do.”