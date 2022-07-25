Monday, 25 July 2022

Litter pick

A GROUP of volunteers carried out a litter pick around Caversham on Saturday.

They collected about 10 bags of rubbish as well as fly-tipped household waste from along Alston Walk, Charles Evans Way, Rothwell Walk and Dingley Dell.

The clean-up crew are members of the Keep Caversham Tidy charity which works with Reading Borough Council and other organisations and individuals to eliminate litter.

