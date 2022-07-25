Monday, 25 July 2022

Holiday club

A CHILDREN’S holiday club run by volunteers from Caversham churches will be held from July 25 to 29.

Wonderzone welcomes primary school-age children for a week of crafts, music, sports and circus skills.

The club will be held at St Anne’s Primary School in Washington Road from 10am to 3pm each day.

It has a Christian ethos but welcomes children of all faiths and none. Place cost from £25 but some funded places are available.

For more information, email holidayclub.caversham
@yahoo.co.uk

