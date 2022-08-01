Pitch fence vandalised

A COMMUNITY centre in Caversham has been targeted by vandals.

A fence surrounding its new football pitch in Amersham Road was damaged on Saturday night.

Staff arrived on Sunday morning to find 30 temporary metal panels had been pushed over.

Six of these sustained significant damage and need to be replaced, which will cost about £2,000.

The pitch is currently being constructed and will be the home of the RG4 football team, which has been put together to help underprivileged children on the Amersham Road estate.

Facilities manager Hazel Bingham said the disruption will delay the opening of the pitch.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “There is no just no reason for people to do that. We are frustrated, upset, and disappointed.

“It’s not the end of the world for me, as I won’t be using the pitch. It’s the kids who have been asking for this ever since I arrived who will suffer the most.

“I have already spoken to a few of them who have told me how they upset they are. It feels especially horrible as this was completely out of our control.

“I don’t know who did it, but if I could speak to them, I would ask them to apologise to all the kids who will now have to wait longer to use the pitch.”