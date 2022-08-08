Residents fight plan for 50ft ‘ugly’ 5G mast

cRESIDENTS are fighting plans to erect a 5G mast in Caversham Heights.

CK Hutchison Networks, which owns mobile network Three, has applied for planning permission to build the 50ft telecommunications pole in Kidmore Road, near Charlotte Close.

The company says the pole would “assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental”.

But more than 100 objections have been made to Reading Borough Council.

Paul Wigmore, who lives in Kidmore Road, said no effort had been made to tailor the mast to its surroundings and the firm was using a “one-size-fits all, cookie-cutter template”.

He said: “If approved, the design, height and bulk of the mast, its size, placement and large ancillary cabinets will result in significant harm to the visual amenity of the surrounding residential occupiers.”

He claimed the pole would obstruct the sight line for pedestrians and drivers, in breach of Reading Borough Council’s local plan.

Guy Thackeray, also of Kidmore Road, called the pole “ludicrously tall and horribly ugly” and said it wouldn’t fit with the aesthetic of the area. James Rosewell, of Charlotte Close, called the pole a “carbuncle” and said it would be an “eyesore incompatible with the leafy residential environment.”

Frederick Wigmore, of Kidmore Road, added: “I think it’s outrageous that this 5G mast is being proposed without any consideration for the stag beetles, endangered bats, birds, bees and other pollinators which call Kidmore Road and the surrounding environment their home.”

Jo Martinez, of Patrick Road, said the pole would be within half a mile of her daughter’s school, adding: “It doesn’t seem to make sense to have this in a residential area.”

Christopher Whittle, of Kidmore Road, said the three ancillary cabinets beside the pole might attract graffiti tags.

Nicola Rodriguez, of Delwood Park, said: “We will be dominated by a 15m pole looming over us from everywhere in our garden and from most of the back windows. The view would be even worse in the winter when the trees lose their leaves.” Isobel Ballsdon, who represents Caversham Heights on the council, said the mast would “impact on the character and amenity of the area”.

She claimed that CK Hutchinson hadn’t investigated alternative locations sufficiently.

Fellow ward councillor Paul Carnell said: “The 50ft mast and associated control boxes would be totally out of place in this tree-lined road.

“It would dominate the skyline, being twice as high as the surrounding homes, and there would be a constant hum from the boxes.

“We would like Hutchison to withdraw this application, conduct a thorough search for alternative locations and also investigate different technology so a less obtrusive solution is found.”

The company has submitted multiple applications for 5G masts in Reading to improve connectivity for users. It says that wider coverage would have “educational benefits” and facilitate the “increased need and demand for working from home”.

A Three spokesman said: “While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service. We carry out extensive searches to evaluate all the options.”