Women appeal for funding

THE Great Britain women’s baseball team raised £5,000 themselves to take part in the European Championships as there is no national funding for the sport.

The French trip has been paid for by the British Baseball Federation as a loan for the players to pay back.

Miss Casal said: “It feels like there’s very little funding for a lot of sports in this country. It would be amazing if sports funding bodies took notice of this tournament.

“But the most important thing is for people to get involved. If a bunch of girls around the country do want to play, maybe someone will take notice.

“The sport for women has been growing. In 2004 there was only a world cup because there were no teams in Europe. Now there are four teams and there is talk of Spain creating a team.”

To make donation, visit, www.bit.ly/3cP3eWa

