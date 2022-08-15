Baseball team win

THE Great Britain women’s baseball team won their first game at the European Championship in France.

The women, captained by Marianna Casal, from Caversham, competed against three other countries in Montpellier.

They won their first game against the Czech Republic, who went on to finish second. They then lost to the Netherlands.

In their final game against France, Britain had a chance to reach the final.

They were winning for the majority of the game and were drawding in the penultimate innings. But they lost by only one run in the final innings and France went on to win the final.

Ms Casal, a Henley Standard reporter, said she was diappointed not to have won more but the team had come close and she felt proud of them.

For more about the team, follow GB_baseballwomen on Instagram or GBbaseballwomen on Twitter.