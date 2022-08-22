Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Trial delay

A MAN accused of theft has had his trial postponed for the third time in a year.

Craig Pieper, 36, of Grove Hill, Emmer Green, is accused of entering and stealing from a property in Aldenham Close, Caversham, in May last year.

The trial was due to take place on Monday but was postponed until July 31 next year. Pieper is on unconditional bail.

22 August 2022

