Top grades down but students happy with A-level results  

Students across the Henley area received their A-level results this morning

Top grades have fallen since last year in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but University admissions have reached their second highest level ever.

For many students, this was the first time they had sat an exam after their GCSE’s were cancelled in 2020 due to the covid pandemic.

Queen Anne’s, an independent girl’s school on Henley Road, Caversham, achieved an overall pass rate of 100 per cent, the same as last year.

The proportion of A* to C grades was 96 per cent, down from 99 per cent last year, while the proportion of A* or A grades was 48 per cent, down from 72 per cent.

Students secured places at universities including Oxford, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and King’s College, as well as Princeton University and Parsons Fine Arts in the US.

Cherry To, 17, who lives in Caversham but is from Hong Kong, achieved three A*’s in psychology, biology, and art, and will study psychology at Queen Mary University of London next year.

She said: “As I was coming in, I was shaking I was so nervous. Last night I was thinking about the worst-case scenario, like what if I failed.

“The nerves definitely got to me, but when I saw my results it all just went away.

“I am still in a little bit of a denial. I was just checking again and again to make sure they were real.”

Lucy Burley, from Caversham, also achieved a clean sweeep of A*s in biology, chemistry and maths and plans to read medicine at Bristol University.

Amelie Heap, 18, from Caversham, was awarded an A* in business, A in history, and A in politics, and will be studying politics and social policy at Birmingham University next year.

She said: “I am over the moon. It was not at all what I expected as I thought I had failed.

“I was so nervous coming in as I saw on the news that grades were down for students this year. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t get my grades.

“When I saw on the sheet of paper, I was so relieved, as I knew it meant I had got my place.”

Zara Obamakinwa, 18, from Caversham, achieved an A in maths, B in computer science, and a B in physics, and has won a Higher-Level Degree Apprenticeship with BT focusing on cyber security in Birmingham next year.

She said: “I wasn’t too nervous coming in as the offer was quite low so I felt sure I would get it. I’m happy I got what I needed.

“When I saw the grades, I just thought ‘I’ve done it’. It definitely felt like reaping the fruits of my labour. I’m just happy I don’t have to touch physics ever again.”

Sahiba Jabble, 18, from Caversham, achieved A grades in English literature and history and a B in economics, and will study History at Manchester University next year.

She said: “Before I came in, I was sat in the car with my sister, and my other sister was on the phone. I checked online, and we all screamed when we got the results.

“They are really good grades, and it means I can go to Manchester next year. I am so excited about the future.”

This was Elaine Purves’ first results day as headteacher of Queen Anne’s.

She said: “These things can be difficult if students don’t get the grades they want, but overall, today has been very positive. It’s been a very good first year for me, and the stats are great, especially with everything that has happened and the difficulty the students have been through.

“None of these girls sat GCSE’s as they were the covid year. Of course, we have had practices and mocks, but for many this was their first experience sitting any sort of exam.

“They have risen to the challenge, and the results show how hard they worked. It shows their grit and determination, as well as our fantastic teaching and the effort by all our staff.

“All of the media reports suggested that students had done badly across the country this year, but we are so happy with how things went.”

At Highdown Sixth Form in Surley Row, Emmer Green, the overall pass rate was 98 per cent, the same rate as last year.

The proportion of A* to C grades was 81 per cent, down from 88 per cent last year, while the proportion of A* or A grades was 33 per cent, down from 50 per cent last year.

Alejandro Macias, 17, from Caversham, achieved A grades in Spanish and music technology and a C in psychology but was two marks off a B.

He will study next year at the University of the West of England, Bristol.

He said: “I had checked UCAS in the morning and saw I got a place, so I wasn’t nervous coming in, more excited.

“I’m very happy with what I got. I needed 128 UCAS points to get in to UWE, and luckily I got more than that.

“The only thing I’m disappointed with is Spanish. I felt I should have got an A*, especially with my name.”

Sasha Harper, 18, from Caversham, was awarded a B in sociology and C grades in photography and psychology and hopes to study sociology after having a gap year.

She said: “I wanted to do better in photography, and I’m am appealing my grade, but I am happy with psychology as I really struggled with that.

“I was very nervous coming in as I had struggled during the exam period. I was dreading not getting what I wanted, but luckily things worked out.

“I am having a year out. I want to go to India, as well as countries in Europe like Spain and Ireland. I am also going to do a big tour of all my friends at University.”

Jessica Soanes, 18, from Lower Caversham, achieved A* grades in art and geography, an A in English, and a B in her EPQ, and will take an art foundation course in Basingstoke next year.

She said: “It went great. I was thinking I had got a B in Geography as I ran out of time in the third exam. I had to write a 25-mark answer in about five minutes. I was so surprised I got an A*.

“I wasn’t so much nerves coming in this morning. It was more just anticipation and excitement.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “It is always an emotional day as you are having to console some people and congratulate others.

“The results are great, but it’s really important we remember what this year-group has been through.

“They never got to sit GCSE’s, have been in and out of school over the last two years, and up until Easter we were still having massive absences because of covid.

“The school has run a really tight ship with everyone pitching in. We struggled so much with getting invigilators so a lot of staff had to fill in.

“As well as all the usual exam pressure, students had to worry about waking up with a cough in the morning and not being able sit their exams.

“All the student’s efforts have massively paid off in the end. They have been so committed and worked so hard.”

This article will be updated throughout the day.