Pair who started youth club after boy’s murder nominated for award

TWO people from Caversham have been nominated for an award for setting up a youth club following the murder of a teenager.

Kelvin Husbands and Jo McKnight are both finalists in the community champion category of the Pride of Reading Awards for launching Grassrootz in Caversham Park Village.

The weekly group was set up as a safe space for children aged 11 to 16 following the murder of 13-year-old Olly Stephens in Bugs Bottom in Emmer Green last year.

Mr Husbands, 37, of Montague Street, first had the idea for a youth club after driving his son’s football team to a game.

He said: “I overheard two of the boys in the team say, ’I’ll see you at Ikea later’ and I was really confused. Why Ikea? They said it was because the security guard there let them hang out in the car park. If they were in town, police would move them on.”

In 2020, Mr Husbands had set up a youth club in Coley, where about 100 children come each week. He said: “After the success of Coley, we knew we wanted to go to Caversham.

“ I grew up there so it was always part of my big plan but it was after Olly’s death that we decided there was a real need for it.

“We wanted to provide a safe space for children. I met Jo through a mutual friend and she was having the same thoughts. It was very much a case of our plans overlapping.”

Ms McKnight, 41, of Adler Road, said: “After the death of Olly Stephens, I realised that kids had nothing to do. I have a teenager and there are just no clubs like when I was young. I set about trying to get something going but there was so much red tape it was almost impossible.

“One day I was talking to a local mum and she mentioned her friend who was running a youth club in Coley.

“I had never met Kelvin but I got in touch and he said he would come if I found a venue.

“It took six months but eventually we found a place and since then it has just accelerated. We see new faces every week now.”

Grassrootz launched in February at the Milestone Centre in Northbrook Road and on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Mr Husbands said: “We have arts and crafts, ball games and a couple of PlayStation 5s. In the summer, the children like being outside. They can have water fights and just chat with their mates.

“We get some turning up, paying the £3 and then going straight outside. I’m like, ‘You don’t have to pay if that’s all you’re doing’ but they say they like to feel part of a community.” Nominations for the Pride of Reading Awards are made by the public and celebrate people who contribute to cultural life in Reading.

Mr Husbands is also nominated for local hero, volunteer of the year and the Chris Tarrant Award.

The volunteer litter-picking group Keep Caversham Tidy is nominated for the community champion of the year award.

Caversham AFC and the Weller Centre, a community centre in Amersham Road, are nominated for the same award.

Claire Anderton-Bell is nominated for entrepreneur of the year for setting up the Caversham Artisan & Farmers’ Market and partnering with two local businesses to open NOOD Stores in Church Street.

Thameside Primary School in Harley Road, Caversam, is nominated for school of the year for its special educational needs classes.

The awards will be presented at a lunch ceremony hosted by Chris Tarrant at Reading FC’s SCL stadium on Friday, December 2.