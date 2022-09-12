Residents object to Wonderland

THE return of Reading Winter Wonderland to Caversham has been opposed by residents.

The attraction is set to be in Hills Meadow car park for a second year after being moved from Forbury

Gardens.

It will run from November 12 to January 2 and will feature an ice rink, German bar, live bands and party nights with DJs.

But Caversham and District Residents Association has opposed this due to noise and litter problems at last year’s event.

Helen Lambert, who chairs the association, said tighter controls should be put in place.

She said: “During the event last year there were problems with noise and it should be remembered this extends over a long period and in an area where residents are affected by many other events.

“Litter was a regular problem in and around the site and there was a failure to clear refuse during and after the events.”

She added that the proposed structures were close to trees and could damage roots.

The attraction organisers promise that the live music would be limited to a maximum of one hour each evening and the noise would be below 65 decibels.

Recorded music played between 11am and 10pm would be at “background” levels.

They say the economic benefits of the event outweighed any temporary harm to the area.