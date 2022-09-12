Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Church to celebrate 50th year

A CHURCH is to mark its 50th anniversary belatedly with a special service.

Caversham Park United Reformed Church in Queensway, which was set up in 1969, was going to celebrate in 2020 but postponed this due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Now a service will be held at Caversham Park Primary School on Saturday, September 17 from 3pm.

Food and drink will be served and the Mayor of Reading Rachel Eden will attend.

Trustee and regular preacher Robert Dimmick said: “I am looking forward to the celebration as it will hopefully bring the church more opportunities and increase our members.

“Hopefully, we will become better known and serve the community more effectively, which is something we’ve been doing for a while but need to do better.”

Mr Dimmick, a former Mayor of Reading, has been part of the church for 40 years.

He said: “The community has changed and the number of young people and children attending the church has tailed off almost entirely.

“Like any other church, we’ve been hit with a decrease in numbers due to social attitudes changing.

“I hope this celebration will change this by enticing new members.”

The church is inviting regular members as well as newcomers to the service.

If you would like to attend, email secretary@cpvc.org.uk
cpvc.org.uk

12 September 2022

