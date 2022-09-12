Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Players plea

REGISTRATION is under way for a new football team in Caversham.

There are only a few spaces left for RG4 FC, which is open to boys and girls who live on the Amersham Road estate and are going into years five and six.

The team will train on Wednesdays at Amersham Road recreation ground and play matches at King’s Meadow on Saturdays.

For more information, visit https://wellercentre.co.uk/
rg4-fc-news

12 September 2022

