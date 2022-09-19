Residents want action on speeding

MORE than 100 residents have raised concerns about speeding in Kidmore Road, Caversham Heights.

This was more than double the number of complaints about other roads in the area according to a survey carried out by Matt Rodda.

The Labour MP for Reading East, who started the survey in June, said: “It is quite a well-known road for speeding and I can see why pedestrians might worry.

“It is also lined all the way with trees and it bends quite a lot so there are some places where it is hard to see traffic.

“At the end where it meets Priest Hill there is a real visibility problem.

“The survey has shown what I expected the concerns might be. A lot of people are worried about speeding traffic and road safety in their area.

“Many of the points that kept cropping up were about the speed of vehicles and the safety for pedestrians and cyclists, which is reasonable.”

Albert Road was next on the list with around 40 complaints with residents also expressing concern over speeding on Conisboro Avenue, Woodcote Road and Shepherds Lane.

More than 180 residents who were asked said they were in favour of introducing a 20mph speed limit on roads in the area, while around 140 wanted to see vehicle-

activated signs installed.

Mr Rodda intends to raise the findings with Reading Borough Council.