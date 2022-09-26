Show winner shares his success

A SHOW competitor spread his good fortune after winning seven trophies with his produce.

Malcolm South gave away his two raffle prizes at the Caversham Horticultural Society’s autumn show, which was held at Emmer Green Primary School in Grove Road.

He had already won the Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in the vegetable section, the Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for the most points in the fruit section, the Jubilee Shield for the most points for vegetables, fruit and flowers, the Silver Bowl for the most points in the show and the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian medal for the most prize money.

He also won the Michael Howes Challenge Cup for two dishes of different kinds of vegetables and two vases of different kinds of flowers and shared the Society Silver Challenge Cup for roses with Carlone Johnson. Mr South, of Hemdean Road, Caversham, said: “It has been quite a tough year with the heatwave and some products going off.

“I had to wrap my courgettes and cucumbers in clingfilm in the fridge for a week before bringing them here to preserve them.

“I don’t normally do very well with my carrots but they won this year. I normally have trouble growing them but these have a uniform shape and size.

“The reason I have done so well is, unfortunately, because Jim McCartney died a couple of years ago. He was the best show competitor in the region. My entries are not up to his standard.”

Mr South gave one raffle prize of some flowers to one of the women who helps organise the show and when another one of his numbers was called he gave it to a girl so she could choose some chocolates for herself.

Giles Rae, 17, from Caversham Heights, won two trophies with his array of fruit and vegetables and flowers — the Balmore Cup for most points in the novice section and the McCartney Cup for most points in the novice or children’s sections.

He said: “It’s just another hobby and I enjoy the event as it’s a good place to socialise.”

Giles was proud of his flower arrangement, saying: “I think I had a good variation of colours and different types of flowers. It’s a way to express yourself.”

Iran Heuboeck, from Emmer Green, won the Jean Sawyer Cup for mixed garden flowers.

She said: “I used to be a member before covid but then the show got cancelled.

“I saw the sign and I thought it would be fun to enter. I’m a novice with my gardening. The majority of my bouquet was home grown and picked this morning.”

Sue Hambly, who has been a member of the society for 25 years and whose uncle was once treasurer, said: “I’ve always supported the show — it’s lovely.

“I love the social aspect and I always try to come. I’m very into flower gardening and it has been a lifelong hobby. I’ll go out in all weathers for my garden.

“The weather ruined some of my produce and then it was battered by that storm but I still entered some things.”

Mrs Hambly, of Micklands Road, Caversham, said the show had been well attended.

“Post-covid, things have been different but we managed to get members here,” she said.

“It’s all about the social aspect and keeping alive the ethos of a very old and long-running society.”

Les Cooper, of All Hallows Road, Caversham, is the oldest member of the society at age 89. He joined in the Fifties after his father, a founder member in 1942, died.

Mr Cooper said: “He was very involved and when he died I thought I’d better join as well.”

He no longer gardens himself but enjoys helping to run the society’s events.

Mr Cooper said: “I wondered what the show would be like this year with the weather having been so bad but it turned out to be good.”

Angela Pickard, from Emmer Green, who was visiting the show with Paul Smith, said: “We started coming because you see things and think, ‘Oh, I could do that’.

“We like to grow produce as it’s an interesting thing to do and the taste is far superior to what you get from the shops. You know how it has been grown — without pesticides and as organic as possible — and you can just smell how fresh and better tasting it is.” Oliver Fry, who moved to Caversham in March, attended the show with his four-year-old daughter Winona.

He said: “We’ve been learning lots about how to do gardening. Seeing all this produce is very inspiring.

“We’ve seen so many lovely things. I’m going to join the society and perhaps we’ll be good enough to enter something next year.”

Show secretary Gwyneth Rowlands said: “We had far more entries than I thought we would because of the weather, then the hosepipe ban and then when plants were just starting to acclimatise, we had all that rain. It has been hard for gardeners.

“A lot of people came and we even had people who had never been before signing up. It’s good to know people are interested, especially young people.”