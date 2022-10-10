Road floods

Open days at schools
OPEN days will be held at primary schools for ... [more]
Monday, 10 October 2022
SEVERE flooding occurred in Woodcote Road, Caversham Heights, after drains became clogged with leaves.
The water covered the road and spread on to residents’ driveways.
Reading Borough Council has cleared the drains.A spokesman said: “After the very long dry spell and the early leaf fall caused by the extreme hot weather, we are experiencing higher than usual levels of leaves causing localised issues of this kind.”
10 October 2022
