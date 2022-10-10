Restaurant hits back

THE co-owner of a restaurant which used crowdfunding to relocate to Caversham has hit back at criticism.

More than £65,000 has been raised to fund the move of Clay’s Hyderabadi Kitchen from Reading to the former Baron Cadogan pub in Prospect Street.

The restaurant is set to open this month following refurbishment.

The business has come under fire from people on social media questioning why it was asking for money during the cost of living crisis.

Nandana Syamala, who owns the restaurant with her husband Sharat, said: “Our crowdfunding is for the people out there who believe in us and trust us, who want to be part of our journey, who are sure they will visit us in the future and, crucially, can afford to back us.

“We now have a lease, we’ve appointed builders, kitchen experts and designers and the work is going well. Nothing is going to stop us now.”