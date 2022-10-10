Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Restaurant hits back

File picture of some of the dishes at Clay's Hyderabadi Kitchen

THE co-owner of a restaurant which used crowdfunding to relocate to Caversham has hit back at criticism.

More than £65,000 has been raised to fund the move of Clay’s Hyderabadi Kitchen from Reading to the former Baron Cadogan pub in Prospect Street.

The restaurant is set to open this month following refurbishment.

The business has come under fire from people on social media questioning why it was asking for money during the cost of living crisis.

Nandana Syamala, who owns the restaurant with her husband Sharat, said: “Our crowdfunding is for the people out there who believe in us and trust us, who want to be part of our journey, who are sure they will visit us in the future and, crucially, can afford to back us.

“We now have a lease, we’ve appointed builders, kitchen experts and designers and the work is going well. Nothing is going to stop us now.”

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33