Riverside gardens named best park

CAVERSHAM Court Gardens have been declared the best park in the Thames Valley by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The riverside gardens, off Church Road, were awarded gold and a national certificate of distinction in the best park category in the Thames and Chilterns in Bloom awards.

The judges said: “It is packed with history, from the specimen trees to the beautifully restored gazebo. Despite its size, it provides for a wide range of visitors.

“It is an excellent example of a green space with a high standard of horticultural and arboricultural management and maintenance.

“A high standard of horticultural input is clearly visible and enjoyed by the public. This is achieved by the dedication of the head gardener on site who takes a personal role in maintaining a high standard of excellence.”

The judges also praised the Friends of Caversham Court Gardens for its organised walks and described the community allotments as a “valuable resource for wellbeing”.

Earlier this year, the gardens received the Green Flag and Green Heritage Site award for the wildlife- friendly practices and historic interest.

Councillor Karen Rowland, lead councillor for neighbourhoods and communities at Reading Borough Council, said: “Those that know and love the park know it is one of our best-kept secrets.

“The gold award is a clear reflection of the hard work and dedication put in by both the council’s staff and the dedicated volunteer Friends group throughout the year to ensure this site remains among Reading’s most treasured open spaces.”

The Reading cemetery was awarded silver gilt for its grounds near All Hallows Road.

The judges highlighted the rewilding initiatives, including a wildflower area and log piles, to provide habitats for species including badgers and slow worms.

They said the area was “a great resource for local schoolchildren with visits and activities around Remembrance and social history.”

Cllr Rowland said: “The award is a testament to successful joint co-operation and work between the parks and bereavement teams.”

• A Halloween trail will be held at Caversham Court Gardens this weekend. Models of ghosts, witches and supernatural creatures will be on display on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free with a trail guide ( £1).