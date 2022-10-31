Arty children make ceramic pumpkins for Halloween

PUPILS at Kidmore End Primary School made ceramic pumpkins for Halloween.

Emma O’Donovan is running an 11-week after-school art programme for children in years 4, 5 and 6.

The first three weeks were spent creating clay pots shaped like pumpkins.

In the first week, the children made the bases of the jack-o’-lanterns which meant shaping the clay by hand and using wooden spoons to smooth it. In the second week, they moulded the lids for the bases and in the third week the pots were glazed and fired in a kiln.

Mrs O’Donovan, from Caversham, said: “I plan activities where children can explore a range of materials, develop technique and, most importantly, have their creativity nurtured.

“The children found these jack-o’-lanterns challenging but exciting — it’s like a magical transformation for them when they come out the kiln. They look marvellous and each one is so individual and unique to the children.

“I’m really proud of what they’ve created and looking forward to see them do more over the next few weeks.”

Year 4 pupil Mia Rowlands said: “I like art. My parents say I should take up different hobbies to find out what my passion is. It’s a cool class and Emma is kind and helpful.”

Amelie Bishop-Beisty, from year 6, said: “It’s really fun working with clay and I’m learning lots of new skills. I really like art and doing creative things like this.”

Mrs O’Donovan, 44, was a teacher for more than 20 years, including at The Hill and Thameside primaries in Caversham, before dedicating her time to art.

The next projects for the Kidmore End pupils will be technical drawings of bikes and block printing for Christmas cards.