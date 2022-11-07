Restaurant set to open

A RESTAURANT which used crowdfunding to move to Caversham will open at the end of this month.

The owners of Clay’s Hyderabadi raised more than £60,000 to fund their move from Reading to the former Baron Cadogan pub in Prospect Street.

Those who donated will receive discount vouchers and have their name put on the founders’ wall inside.

The restaurant will have a five-course beer pairing event run by Siren Craft Brew on Sunday, November 20 before formally opening later in the month.

It will offer a festive menu throughout December and a special menu for New Year’s Eve.