Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

Restaurant set to open

File picture of some of the dishes at Clay's Hyderabadi Kitchen

A RESTAURANT which used crowdfunding to move to Caversham will open at the end of this month.

The owners of Clay’s Hyderabadi raised more than £60,000 to fund their move from Reading to the former Baron Cadogan pub in Prospect Street.

Those who donated will receive discount vouchers and have their name put on the founders’ wall inside.

The restaurant will have a five-course beer pairing event run by Siren Craft Brew on Sunday, November 20 before formally opening later in the month.

It will offer a festive menu throughout December and a special menu for New Year’s Eve.  

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33