Pinker buses are green

READING Buses has completed the rollout of a bolder pink colour scheme for two Caversham bus routes.

The new buses are now running on the 22 service to Caversham Heights and the number 25 to Peppard.

Robert Williams, chief executive of Reading Buses, said: “We are often told how important these routes are and wanted to give them a stronger identity.

“The new look forms part of our ongoing programme to refresh our services, helping to raise awareness of each route and attract more customers.

“This is especially important following the pandemic as work and travel patterns have changed dramatically.

“The buses run on sustainably sourced bio-methane, emitting fewer particulates than a diesel engine.”