Plans for 18m 5G mast in Caversham refused by council 

Plans to build a 5G pole in Caversham which were opposed by more than 20 residents have been rejected by Reading Borough Council.

The proposal would have seen the existing 8m telecommunications mast outside 94 Chiltern Road replaced with an 18m pole with 5G capabilities.

Among those objecting to the plans was Reading East MP Matt Rodda who wrote a letter to the council raising his concerns.

It becomes the third such mast to be denied planning permission in the area following previous failed applications in Kidmore End Road and by Emmer Green playing fields.

Planning officer Beatrice Malama said the “design, height, and bulk” of the pole would detract from the “visual amenity, character and appearance” of the area.

She also cited the failure of applicants Mobile Broadband Network, on behalf on Three UK, to demonstrate there was no preferable alternative site.

A spokeswoman for Three said: “We want to offer the community in Caversham a reliable network experience and a site in this location is critical to making that happen.

“While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We will liaise with the local planning authority and work with them to consider how best to manage the outcome of this application.”

A full report will appear in next week’s Henley Standard