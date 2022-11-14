Monday, 14 November 2022

14 November 2022

Bikes stolen

THIEVES used an angle grinder to cut the chains off and steal two men’s bikes from outside a house in St John’s Road, Caversham.

Police are investigating the theft, which happened at 1.30am on Monday last week. The owners saw the thieves from a window but could not get outside in time to tackle them.

